CBC in critical need of blood

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is in critical need of blood types A positive and O positive after a spike in blood usage over the weekend for the treatment of gunshot wounds and trauma.

Area hospital used nearly 400 red cell units Friday through Saturday, including nearly 200 type O positive and A positive units. A single trauma case at Miami Valley Hospital required 43 red cell units and 42 plasma and platelet units.

Nearly 75 percent of the population is either blood type A positive or O positive. These blood types are currently in high demand and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hinder CBC blood collection.

To encourage donations and help avert a blood shortage, CBC will give a $10 Kroger gift card to everyone who registers to donate Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 South Main Street, Dayton. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. Donors can help CBC protect against COVID-19 by wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing at blood drives. Scheduling appointments throughout the week will help CBC maintain adequate staffing and reduce waiting.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.