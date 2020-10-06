Upper Floor Tour provides historic insight

GREENVILLE — The First Friday Upper Floor Tour held by Main Street Greenville provided an opportunity to tour four historic buildings Friday night, with several fundraisers going on downtown and the DORA (Designated Outdoor Recreation Area) being open as well.

Some history on those four buildings is as follows:

Grote Photography/Cricket Building

The earliest recollection for this building is 1857, when it was the August Guthiel Saloon.

While it was a saloon up until 1915, there was a short stint when it was Greenville Tea House & Grocery.

It became the Greenville Building Company in 1923. Typewriters of all kind were sold in the location and the business remained there until 1939.

From 1947 to 1972, Dr. Dan V. Martin had an optometry business there.

Today, most people will remember this as Grote Photography, although it was home to a cellphone business for a short time recently.

Ivy League/Sir Walter’s Pipe House/Green Villa

Most recently, this location was known at the Ivy League was the downtown’s only florist.

From 1904 to 1906, it was known as Bee Hive Candy Kitchen and from 1906 to 1908, it was known as Erisman and Shepherd Confectioners.

It became Buchanan’s Confectionery from 1908 to 1939, offering the Buchanan’s Eskimo Pie.

From 1939 to 1962, it was Green Villa, a place for students to get ice cream sodas or milkshakes after school.

In 1964, it became Sir Water’s Pipe House and that was in business for more than 30 years.

Union Block Building/Horn Building

This was the home of Horn Appliances from 1964 to 1984.

Prior to 1964, the building was a seed store which changed ownership numerous times, starting in 1906 to 1915 when it was the Mace and Mansfield Seed Store.

It was purchased by Paul and Mary Hannah in 1955 and remained there until 1964, when Hannah’s relocated to U.S. 36.

The Youman’s Company occupied the north half of the second floor and that was a successful printing, labeling and signage business.

The south half of the store was a living quarters.

Since Horn Appliances left the location in 1984, it has housed a number of different businesses including One Day Cleaner, Greenville Art Gallery, Always Angels, McMaster & Storm Inc., elementsLife Yoga Studio, One Hair, Castle Bail Bonds, and Touch of Glass, among others.

Downtowner Bed & Breakfast

Dr. Willard and Mary Ellen Straker purchased this lot in 1929 and built a Dutch Colonial style home.

Dr. Stracher ran a veterinary clinic in a garage building until 1948.

Allen and Carmen Howell purchased the home in 2019 and after renovations, it was recently opened as the Downtowner B&B.

The Upper Floor Tour highlighted various structures in downtown Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_tour1.jpg The Upper Floor Tour highlighted various structures in downtown Greenville. Rob Kiser | Darke County Media Chad Henry gives instruction to several tourists who are about to tour the Upper Floors of the Union Block/Horn Building. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Tour3.jpg Chad Henry gives instruction to several tourists who are about to tour the Upper Floors of the Union Block/Horn Building. Rob Kiser | Darke County Media Several people check out items at the Roatary fundraiser Friday night at the First Friday at the Upper Floor Tour. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_tour2.jpg Several people check out items at the Roatary fundraiser Friday night at the First Friday at the Upper Floor Tour. Rob Kiser | Darke County Media

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

