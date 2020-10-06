Versailles FFA expresses thanks for sale success

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Versailles FFA hosted a Harvest Fall Sale and Farmers Market in tents near the auditorium area at Versailles Schools.

Many thanks to the following vendors who participated in the sale: FFA members Phillip and Lauren Grogean, who sold honey and creamed honey; Noah, Levi and Delaney Barga, who sold goat soap, fudge and ice cream; Mallory York, who sold mums; Kobe Epperly, who sold frozen broiler meat; Trey Huber, who sold eggs; and Andrew Lyons, who sold decorative wooden signs for his SAE. In addition, many thanks to community vendors and friends: Joan Grilliot (assorted of homemade desserts); Monica Goubeaux Mary Kay; Lydia Goubeaux (cookies); Morgan and Matt Aultman and Aultman Farms Pumpkins and Gourds; Brenda Abbott and SleekNails; Ashley Winner and DoTerra; Janell Wilker and Origami Owl; Bob Rhoads Woodcrafts; Grandma’s Sue’s Flower Creations; Crazy Train Creations; Judy Burns (gourds and dried flowers); Jan Smith and Teal Dog Boutique; Kayla’s Kreations; and Hinton Farm Toys. In addition, Versailles FFA sold apples and apple cider.

Versailles FFA would like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting these great vendors and the FFA chapter. A special “thank you” goes out to Bill Didier of Versailles Table Rental Services for allowing the chapter to use his picnic tables.

Noah Barga selling his SAE goat soap, fudge and ice cream. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG_4771crre.jpg Noah Barga selling his SAE goat soap, fudge and ice cream. Provided photo Philip and Lauren Grogean selling raw honey and creamed honey as part of their SAE. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG_1338-resize.jpg Philip and Lauren Grogean selling raw honey and creamed honey as part of their SAE. Provided photo Mallory York selling her SAE mums out of her mobile greenhouse. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG_1343-crre.jpg Mallory York selling her SAE mums out of her mobile greenhouse. Provided photo