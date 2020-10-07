Tanker, SUV erupt into flames after collision

GREENVILLE — Two people were injured Tuesday evening as the result of a two-vehicle crash that ended in a semi-tractor tanker trailer and an SUV erupting into flames.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with Greenville City Fire, Liberty Township Fire Department and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 2800 block of State Route 502 on an injury accident.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2019 Peterbilt semi-tractor and trailer, driven by Galen Flora II, 30, of Greenville, was attempting to back into a private driveway in the 2800 block of State Route 502. The semi-tractor trailer, which was empty after hauling diesel fuel, was struck by a westbound 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Ricky Gump, 52, of Greenville. Both the semi-tractor and trailer and the Tahoe erupted into flames as a result of the collision.

Occupants of both vehicles were able to escape to a safe distance where they were assisted by passing motorists prior to the arrival of emergency crews. Mr. Gump, as well as his front seat juvenile passenger, were treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. Mr. Flora was treated on the scene for minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

Due to the nature of the incident, as well as having a nearby waterway, a hazardous materials team from the Greenville City Fire Department was requested to the scene to help further evaluate the situation. It was discovered during the course of the team’s investigation that no immediate threat to the environment or surrounding area had taken place.

State Route 502 remained closed for several hours into the evening while emergency crews worked to remove the wreckage from the scene and deputies conducted an investigation into the incident. Personnel from the Darke County Highway Department aided in the cleanup efforts and ruled that the roadway had suffered minor to moderate damage from the intense heat of the blaze. Efforts to repair the roadway are expected in the near future.

This incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire fighters battle flames following a collision Tuesday evening between a semi-tractor trailer and an SUV at the 2800 block of State Route 502. No life-threatening injuries were reported. Jim Comer | Darke County Media

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

