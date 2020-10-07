Howerton thanks community, provides update

ARCANUM — At the end of July 2020, Ed and Theresa Howerton were featured in a Daily Advocate story about their family’s day-to day struggle following Theresa’s diagnosis of inoperable Glioblastoma Grade 4 brain cancer. Ed Howerton recently provided an update on Theresa’s condition, and extended his thanks for the continued prayers and generosity of the Darke County community:

“Anybody that has be following the story about my wife, Theresa, knows that our lives changed forever on the afternoon of April 16. That’s when she collapsed in front of our house and rushed to the hospital, only to discover that she had a deadly disease and did not know it. A terminal, inoperable brain cancer called Glioblastoma Grade 4, which debilitates a person from day one, with no cure.”

“That’s why I had to step away from my job as an over the road truck driver to care for my wife instead of someone else doing my job. I feel that I should take my vows towards my wife seriously. I care for her as I know she would do the same for me,” he said.

“This cancer has no timeline. It has a mind of its own. As of today, she struggles to talk, eat, drink and comprehend normal things around the house as her delirium and hallucinations sometimes dominate her sense of reality. But, as the cancer progresses, and as she struggles each and every day, so do our finances.”

“As I have told my story many times over the last six months, I’m absolutely amazed with the overwhelming support we’ve received. I’ve tried my best to inform our family and friends on her current condition and hospital trips, I decided to use social media for updates. From the ‘TheresaStrong’Facebook page, the ‘Theresa Howerton’ Go Fund Me page, and the numerous donations from in and around the community, some given anonymously, the response has been overwhelming.”

“I want to thank each and every one of you that has either donated something or just kept us in your prayers. My faith in humanity has been restored due to the outpouring of support and generosity from the community. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers, and once again — thank you for your continued support!” Howerton concluded.

Ed will be sponsoring a garage sale to benefit Theresa and the family on Oct. 16 and 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 108 Westview Street, Arcanum. For more information, visit the TheresaStrong Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Theresastrong-107422587677190/

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

