October is National Chiropractic Health month

GREENVILLE — Greenville Mayor, Steve Willman, along with the Ohio State Chiropractic Association, have proclaimed October as “Spinal Health Month.”

According to the proclamation, heavy backpacks and poorly designed computer workstations have been contributing to spinal problems in children. It was stated that chiropractic care is widely recognized as one of the safest non-drug, non-invasive approaches available for the treatment of lower back pain and other musculoskeletal issues.

Also attending the signing of the proclamation was Dr. Kristene Clark, owner of Johnston Chiropractic Clinic. Dr. Clark advised that good spinal health makes it possible for all organs in the body to function efficiently, and that spinal health is essential to proper growth and development. Proper spinal health assures our nation of a more efficient and productive population, and doctors of chiropractic are able to identify and alleviate most spinal issues.

Every individual should be made aware of the benefits of spinal care and its impacts on our health. The science of chiropractic and doctors of chiropractic have contributed greatly to the betterment of our citizens by providing quality health care. Johnston Chiropractic Clinic is dedicated to providing quality care for citizens.

In honor of Spinal Health Month, Dr. Clark will offer all first-day services, scheduled by new patients during the month of October, for a $35 donation to benefit Grace Resurrection Community Center’s Backpack Program. This includes a musculoskeletal/neurological exam and a personal consultation with Dr. Clark. X-Rays are excluded from this offer.

The Johnston Chiropractic Clinic is located at 109 Rhoades Avenue, Greenville. Call today for an appointment at 937-548-3610.

Greenville Mayor, Steve Willman, poses for a photo with Dr. Kristene Clark and some of her associates from Johnston Chiropractic Clinic in Greenville. Shown from left to right are Kylie Shepherd, Kim Archey, Melissa Billig, Mayor Steve Willman, and Dr. Kristene Clark. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG_2081.jpg Greenville Mayor, Steve Willman, poses for a photo with Dr. Kristene Clark and some of her associates from Johnston Chiropractic Clinic in Greenville. Shown from left to right are Kylie Shepherd, Kim Archey, Melissa Billig, Mayor Steve Willman, and Dr. Kristene Clark. Nathaniel Kubik | Darke County Media