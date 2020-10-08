Wayne HeatlhCare’s Flood named ‘Rising Star’

GREENVILLE — Wayne HealthCare continues to look provide the best health care for Greenville and Darke County Residents.

And another example of that is Terri Flood, Vice-President of Business Development and Marketing.

Flood was recently recognized for being a 2020 Rising Star by the Society of Health Care Strategy & Marketing Development.

The Rising Star award recognizes health care strategy professionals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated promise in their respective fields.

“SHSMD is the largest and most prominent voice for health care strategists in planning business development, marketing, public relations, communications and physician strategy,” Jennifer Robinson, Marketing and Physician Outreach Coordinator, said.

Flood joined Wayne HealthCare in 2014 and served as director of marketing and communications and director of business development.

She has 15 years of healthcare marketing, public relations and community outreach, in addition to to physician relations and recruitment.

Flood received both her Master of Health Administration and a Bachelor of Science in family studies from Western Kentucky University. She also has a leadership studies certificate.

Flood is chair of SHMSD New Member Engagement Task Force, a member of American College of Healthcare Executives and Ohio Network of Physician Recruiters.

She is currently board chair American Red Cross Miami Valley Ohio Chapter and board chair of the Darke County Visitors Bureau.

Flood also serves a secretary for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County and an Ambassador for the Darke County Chamber of Commerce.

She is also actively involved in the community and and volunteers with various non-profit organizations.

“I was excited and consider it a tremendous honor,” Flood said about being selected as a Rising Star. “My membership in SHSMD is invaluable. Some of my key SHMSD connections have been Sharon Warren, education specialist; Bill Hennessey, board member and board liason for the the New Member Task Force. Jhaymee Tynan, SHSMD board member.

“Additional members of the SHSMD leadership team like past president Rose Glenn and SHSMD executive director Diane Weber have all been great assets for my SHSMD membership, in my professional growth and as a 2020 Rising Star recipient.”

Flood elaborated on their contributions.

“Sharon (Warren) was a key connector at my first SHSMD conference,” Flood said. “She set the tone for for an amazing SHSMD membership. Sharon always emphasized the importance of getting involved with SHSMD committees and building a relationship with board members.

“Bill (Hennessey) is the spirit builder and leadership connector for SHSMD. Bill’s energy and and passion is like no other person. His consistency caught my eye and increased my desire to become more involved as a SHSMD member.”

Tynan is her most recent connection with SHSMD.

“Jhaymee (Tynan) is a valued and respectful influence and sponsor for women of color, young and seasoned healthcare leaders and divine connector,” Flood said. “Jhaymee has become a great friend, who provides timely support, encouragement and professional insight on ‘next steps’ and I look forward to rising together in our careers and continued connection.”

Flood also gives credit to Libby Greaney and Kathryn Steward.

Flood talked about the challenges Covid-19 has been presented to the healthcare community.

“When it first was declared pandemic, a lot of people were afraid to come to the hospital,” Flood said. “We needed to make sure they knew we were still here. We needed to make sure everything was safe and at the same time, treat the people who needed to be treated. There were times when visitors were limited, but that has increased. The number one priority is keeping everyone safe.”

And she is excited about the future.

“We have a lot of renovations going on, but along with that, we are going to be celebrating our 100th year of health care soon,” Flood said. “And we are still able to operate independently. I think providing health care for 100 years is pretty amazing.”

Just like the work of Flood, a true “Rising Star”.

