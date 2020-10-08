Gabbard named Garst Marketing Director

GREENVILLE — Garst Museum is pleased to welcome Katie Gabbard as the new marketing director and chairperson of the Gathering at Garst.

She replaces Jenny Clark, who has stepped down to spend some deserved time off in northern Michigan devoting many days to fishing, painting, and relaxing. The Garst Museum applauds all that Jenny has spearheaded for the community and wishes her the very best.

Gabbard has been a familiar face at the Garst Museum as a volunteer for the Gathering at Garst since its inception in 2011. For this new role as marketing director, Gabbard brings specific insights into engaging social media, promotions, and events.

“Prior to accepting this position, I spent 15 years as the owner of a small business in downtown Greenville. The lessons that I’ve learned about community engagement, outreach, and dynamic marketing are invaluable. I’m thrilled to apply those skills to this new adventure at the Garst Museum,” said Gabbard.

Wasting no time and already working on ideas for the Garst Museum, Gabbard says, “With COVID-19 affecting nearly every facet of business and life, I think it’s important to get a strong plan in place for 2021. I’m looking ahead to hosting a stellar 2021 Gathering at Garst, bringing more awareness about the dynamic volunteer opportunities at the Garst Museum, and drawing visitors from across the Midwest to experience all that the Garst Museum has to share.”

New Marketing Director Katie Gabbard already busy with some heavy lifting at the Garst Museum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Heavy-Lifting.jpg New Marketing Director Katie Gabbard already busy with some heavy lifting at the Garst Museum. Provided photo