Many issues on Nov. 3 ballot to consider

DARKE COUNTY — The League of Women Voters of Darke County, a non-partisan organization that promotes voter education and active participation of citizens in their government, is urging voters to be aware of this year’s ballot issues.

Depending upon one’s voting precinct in Darke County, there are issues which may be on your ballot. Election Day is Nov. 3, and early voting has begun at the Darke County Board of Elections office, where this list of issues is posted on its website. Those with questions about their precinct or early voting hours should call the Board of Elections at 937-548-1835.

The issues are as follows:

#1 DARKE COUNTY PARK DISTRICT Property Tax – Additional – 0.5 mill – 10 Years – Maintaining, upgrading, improving, and expanding the Darke County Park District’s parks for preserving their natural and historical resources and to benefit the general population; and (b) purchase equipment and personnel necessary and appropriate for management of said facilities; and (c) to support the parks and other recreational facilities owned or operated by the cities, villages and Darke County Park District located within Darke County, pursuant to O.R.C. 1545.21

#2 VILLAGE OF ROSSBURG Property Tax – Renewal – 3.2 mills – 5 Years – Current expenses

#3 VILLAGE OF ROSSBURG Property Tax – Renewal – 4 mills – 5 Years – Current expenses

#4 VILLAGE OF WAYNE LAKES Property Tax – Renewal – 2 mills – Continuing period of time – General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges

#5 TOWNSHIP OF BROWN Property Tax – Renewal – 1 mill – Continuing period of time – Fire protection

#6 TOWNSHIP OF PATTERSON Property Tax – Renewal – 2.4 mills – 5 Years – Fire protection

#7 GREENVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Property Tax – Renewal – 5.5 mills – 5 Years – Current expenses

#8 MISSISSINAWA VALLEY LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Income Tax – Renewal – 0.75% – 5 Years – Current expenses

#9 NORTHMONT CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Property Tax – Renewal – 5.9 mills – Continuing period of time – Current operating expenses

#10 MIAMI VALLEY CAREER TECHNOLOGY VOCATIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Property Tax – Renewal – 2.18 mills – 10 Years – Current operating expenses and improvement to school buildings and sites, including equipment and furnishings

#11 SOUTH CENTRAL MERCER FIRE DISTRICT Property Tax – Replacement – 2.5 Mills – 5 Years – Fire protection

#12 05 – GREENVILLE CITY 2-B Local Option (Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor between ten a.m. and midnight) La Carreta, 925 Sweitzer Street and patio, Greenville, OH 45331

