Patriots, God and Country comes to Greenville Oct. 15

GREENVILLE — The Patriots, God and Country Tour is making a stop along its national route in Greenville, Ohio on Thursday, Oct. 15 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The tour began Sept. 29 and comes to an end on election day Nov. 3, 2020. Currently, it has planned rallies in 28 cities, and will stop or pass through 22 states along its route.

The Hometown Heroes Motorcycle Association is participating in the Greenville tour stop, will make its down Broadway to Wagner, and onto the Veteran Services Building, where the vehicles will be displayed until 8 p.m. Chris Hensley, president of the Hometown Heroes Motorcycle Association, remarked, “We are honored that the Patriots, God and Country tour will be making a stop in Greenville along the route. This is a must-see event for everyone who can make it out.”

Lead by seven fire trucks and support vehicles, wrapped with inspiring national symbols of brave men and women to remind all of the gifts and freedoms God has bestowed upon the USA. Each vehicle will be driven by a retired firefighter, veteran or police officer who has volunteered his or her time along the tour route. The Patriots, God and Country themes include the American flag as a symbol of national unity and blessings, the United States Armed Forces, national, state and local law-enforcement, patriots of the past and present, the second amendment, and a truck that honors God.

For more information on the tour, go to the Patriots, God and Country tour homepage at www.patriotsgodandcountry.com, or for local updates, go the Hometown Heroes Motorcycle Association Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/HHMAOH2/posts/

One of the seven fire trucks and support vehicles, wrapped with inspiring national symbols in the Patriots, God and Country national tour. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_usa-firetruck-1.jpg One of the seven fire trucks and support vehicles, wrapped with inspiring national symbols in the Patriots, God and Country national tour.