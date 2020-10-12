‘Jim Buchy Mile’ to open Oct. 24

GREENVILLE — Come and check out the new “Jim Buchy Mile” at Tecumseh Trail. The Grand Opening ceremony will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Wilson Avenue in Greenville. Please park in the Garst Museum’s new parking area and use the cement walkways to save the newly planted grasses.

This special mile was named in honor of Jim Buchy, the former long-term state representative who was so instrumental in the growth of the Darke County Park District. Jim was continuously supportive of the building of the Tecumseh Trail, not only during his tenure as a legislator, but also after his retirement. Without his creative written support and his liaison work with several different State of Ohio organizations, the continual expansion of the Tecumseh Trail would not have happened.

Jim Buchy said, “It is a very special honor to have this mile of the Tecumseh Trail named after me. My hope is that it will serve as a reminder, to all who walk this mile that the Darke County Park District considers this land very important to the success of the Treaty of Greenville signed in 1795.”

The Tecumseh Trail Multi-Use Pathway is partially on a former railway line, the same one used for the Lincoln Funeral Train in 1865. The trail construction began in downtown Gettysburg almost 13 years ago, is now complete from Bradford New Harrison Road to the point where the Grand Opening will be held at the site of the former Buchy Meat Packing Company. The trail is split fairly equally in its 15 miles between paved trail and “share the road.” It provides a great opportunity for walkers, bicyclists, joggers and horse back riders (on the grassy sides of the trail). The trail also connects with the Greenville Creek Trail, developed in a partnership with the City of Greenville at the Bish Discovery Center on Ohio Street where there is a bike repair station and water available to users.

If planning to attend, please bring a mask to be used if social distancing cannot occur at this outdoor event. For more information or to RSVP, please call Deb Shiverdecker at the Darke County Park District at 937-548-0165.

