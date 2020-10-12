Versailles FFA helps ‘Feed the Farmer’

VERSAILLES — The members of Versailles FFA is helping to ‘Feed the Farmer’ and will continue throughout the harvest season, thanks to sponsors Darke County Farm Bureau and Sunrise Corporation of Osgood.

The Versailles FFA has been busy delivering meals to farmers in the fields once a week for the last four weeks. A total of 75 meals have been delivered and the goal is to serve 150 meals throughout the harvest season. A new feature this year is a lunch bag that contains all the meals. In addition to the meals, each farm family has been receiving an SMV sign. A big ‘thank you’ to Versailles FFA sponsors, the Darke County Farm Bureau and Sunrise Corporation of Osgood. Versailles FFA would also like to thank Dannon Corporation for donating yogurt that is being used in the meals.

Versailles FFA members Cora Trissell, Lucas Timmerman and Jeremiah Wagner is shown with local farmer while passing at meals at Sunrise as part of the Versailles FFA Feed the Farmer Program along with sponsors Darke County Farm Bureau and Sunrise, Osgood. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG-0637-crre.jpg Versailles FFA members Cora Trissell, Lucas Timmerman and Jeremiah Wagner is shown with local farmer while passing at meals at Sunrise as part of the Versailles FFA Feed the Farmer Program along with sponsors Darke County Farm Bureau and Sunrise, Osgood. Versailles FFA members Dylan Justice and Emma Middendorf is shown with local farmer Pat Bergman as part of the Versailles FFA Feed the Farmer Program along with sponsors Darke County Farm Bureau and Sunrise, Osgood. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG-4860-cr-re.jpg Versailles FFA members Dylan Justice and Emma Middendorf is shown with local farmer Pat Bergman as part of the Versailles FFA Feed the Farmer Program along with sponsors Darke County Farm Bureau and Sunrise, Osgood.