FM FFA Boosters go ‘cow tipping’

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe FFA Boosters are getting creative with their fundraising efforts this year with some good old fashioned ‘cow tipping’ fun.

A cardboard cow will be placed on the front yards of potential supporters of the Franklin Monroe FFA. For a $10 donation, a trained AG Tech will remove the cardboard cow. For $20, a trained AG Tech will relocate the cardboard cow to a location of the donor’s choosing. For $30, a trained AG Tech will remove the cardboard cow, and protect your yard from any future ‘cows’ appearing. If unable to donate, just call the FFA Boosters, and the AG Tech team will remove the cow.

To arrange for a ‘cow delivery’ ($10), ‘cow removal’ ($20), or ‘cow insurance’ ($30), be sure to call or text John Williams at 937-417-2210, or Jeanette Weimer at 937-467-3133.

All proceeds for the ‘cow tipping’ fundraiser will benefit the FFA Franklin Monroe Booster’s support for FFA members to attend state and national conventions, as well as scholarship opportunities and other chapter projects.

Franklin Monroe FFA Boosters get creative and go ‘cow tipping’ to raise funds this year. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Card-board-cows-for-tipping.jpg Franklin Monroe FFA Boosters get creative and go ‘cow tipping’ to raise funds this year. Photo provided