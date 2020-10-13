Virtual veterans’ dinner set for Nov. 9

VERSAILLES — Attention veterans, spouses of veterans, active duty military families and parents: Join us for a Delivered Meal and Virtual Veterans Program sponsored by Versailles FFA on Nov. 9 between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

In 2018, the Versailles FFA conducted its first veterans dinner and program, and started offering a biannual veterans’ program the off-year of the Versailles Social Studies Program. Due to COVID-19, the Versailles FFA will be offering a delivered meal and virtual program for veterans, spouses of veterans and active duty military families and parents. We would like to cordially invite you to our 2020 Virtual Veterans Dinner.

Although we are unable to have an in-person dinner and program like usual, we would still like to express our gratitude to those who have served, and those who are currently serving and their families by bringing the dinner to you. On Monday, Nov. 9 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Versailles FFA plans to package meals and bring them to the homes of those who RSVP, which can be done by filling out the form to denote desired food selection and if you have any dietary restrictions.

We will follow COVID-19 guidelines in the making and delivering of the food. Please note, there will also be an online form to sign up on Google Forms. If you plan on having two people eat, please complete a form for each person. We are currently also working to film an entertainment/program video to go with the dinners, which we will send out on Nov. 9, as well.

Please RSVP by Nov. 1 by completing the google form, https://rb.gy/ctq7qc. Please indicate what each person would like to eat.

Again, thank you for your service and we look forward to hearing from you. If you have any questions or need an alternative menu form, please contact FFA Advisors Dena Wuebker at 937-423-2369 or emailing dena.wuebker@vtigers.org, or Taylor Bergman at 937-621-9136 or emailing taylor.bergman@vtigers.org