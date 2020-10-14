Three arraigned in court

GREENVILLE — Three people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday to be arraigned on indictments. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Scotty Reineke, 37, of Greenville, faces two counts of failing to register a change of address, both second-degree felonies. The indictments relate to two 2015 charges which Reineke pleaded guilty to that cite disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 16 to 20 years, and a maximum fine of $30,000. Reineke was represented in court by defense attorney Andrew Pratt, who pleaded not guilty on Reineke’s behalf. He was issued an OR bond, was put on pre-trial supervision, and is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial on Nov. 16.

Ashley Boone, 27, of Greenville, was arraigned on two counts of assaulting a peace officer, and one count of assaulting a person performing emergency medical services. All charges are fourth-degree felonies, and, if convicted, Boone faces a up to 18 months in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000 on each count. Boone entered a not guilty plea and was appointed public defender Matthew Pierron. She was issued an OR bond and her next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 6.

Tre’lyn Enis, 21, of Greenville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, she faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months, and a maximum fine of $2,500. Enis pleaded not guilty and notified the court that she would find her own lawyer within the required 14 day time frame. She was issued an OR bond and her next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. He can be contacted by email at nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-0066.

