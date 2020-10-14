Village Green Health pet costume parade

GREENVILLE — Village Green Health Campus in Greenville would like to invite community members to attend their Pet Costume Parade event on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Village Green Health Campus.

Attendees of this free event are encouraged to dress their pets in costumes while social distancing themselves in their vehicles. The parade will begin at the Casey’s Entrance Carport.

“There’s no better way to celebrate the fall season than with friends and family, and we’re proud to be doing it in a manner that is both safe and responsible for everyone involved,” said Nita Walker, Director of Health Services.

Village Green Health Campus is proud to be a member of the Greenville community, and is proud to offer exceptional health and hospitality to seniors in their community. For more information, please contact the campus by calling 937-548-1993.