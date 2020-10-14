Versailles FFA deliver pumpkins to Versailles Health

VERSAILLES — Local FFA members have found a way to cheer nursing home residents with some “spooky” surprises.

In years past, the Versailles FFA would visit the nursing home monthly to visit the residents and give them snacks while doing crafts and activities with the residents.

Sadly because of COVID-19, the FFA members are unable to come in contact with the residents but would like to continue doing special activities for them. On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Versailles FFA members painted pumpkins and delivered them to the Versailles Health Care Center and the pumpkins will be placed in the courtyard area that many residents can see from their room and enjoy.

Versailles FFA members that assisted with this activity included: Emma Middendorf, Colleen Palaisa, Maggie McGlinch, Owen DeMange, Danica York, Lauren Grogean, and Jeremiah Wagner.

Owen DeMange, Jeramiah Wagner, Emma Middendorf, and Colleen Palaisa are shown decorating pumpkins in the ag shop that were delivered to the Versailles Health Care Center. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG-4933a.jpg Owen DeMange, Jeramiah Wagner, Emma Middendorf, and Colleen Palaisa are shown decorating pumpkins in the ag shop that were delivered to the Versailles Health Care Center. Versailles FFA members who assisted with painting pumpkins that were delivered included: Jeremiah Wagner, Owen DeMange, Emma Middendorf, Colleen Palaisa, Maggie McGlinch, Lauren Grogean, and Danica York. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG-4932a.jpg Versailles FFA members who assisted with painting pumpkins that were delivered included: Jeremiah Wagner, Owen DeMange, Emma Middendorf, Colleen Palaisa, Maggie McGlinch, Lauren Grogean, and Danica York.