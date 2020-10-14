Greenville BPW hosts guest night

GREENVILLE — Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) guests and members held their annual guest night “What a Girl Wants” event on Oct. 8. This year, a “scaled down” version was held to allow for social distancing due to current COVID-19 restrictions. The evening was held at the VFW on Ohio Street with social time, limited vendors, silent auction, mask contest, and appetizers catered by J’s Country Store. Several door prizes were given out and a 50/50 raffle drawing was held.

The meeting was hosted by Committee Chair Debbie Niekamp along with committee members: Melissa Barhorst, Vicki Cost, Kim Fisher, Leigh Fletcher, Hallie Foureman, Susan Fowble, Deb Shiverdecker, Deb Smith, Susan Shields, and Gail Snyder. The evening included a program by Melissa Barhorst, Damsel in Defense consultant who provided tips for self-defense. Special guest and Region 5 President, Linda Wiegand of the Lebanon Club reminded members and guests of the upcoming Region 5 virtual meeting with author of the book “Stand Up and Stand Out — Let’s Go Kick Some Glass” by Pattie S. Grimm All proceeds for the “What a Girl Wants” event go toward scholarships for young women of Darke County.

Special thanks to all those who attended as well as the following vendors, silent auction donors, and members for making this event a success: Billers Stamps & Engraving, Damsel in Defense (Melissa Barhorst), Norwex (Tammy Dietrich) Optavia (Deb Shiverdecker), and Touchstone Jewelry (Glenna Martin), Ault Henderson & Lewis, Beanz Buttercream Bakery, Bear’s Mill, Bread of Life, Darke County Park District, Debbie Niekamp, Flower Patch, Gail Snyder, GNB Banking Centers, Greenville Federal, Hallie Foureman, Holly Lovely, JT’s Bar & Grill, Kathy O’Dell, Leigh Fletcher, Merchant House, Merle Norman, Montage, Prosperity Promotions (Kim Custenborder), Refined Purveyors, Studio 1 Hair Design, Sunset Awards, Susan Shields, Sweet Annie’s Cabin, and VFW Post 7262.

The BPW Club is working on a new fundraiser to replace some of the fundraising events they were unable to host earlier in the year. Members are contacting small businesses to produce a coupon booklet which they will sell with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund. There is no charge for the merchant. Coupons must be received by Nov. 2 to be included in the book. The goal is to encourage people to shop our small businesses and the books will be available at the club’s Nov. 12 meeting in time for the holiday shopping season. If you are a business owner interested in participating in this fundraiser, please contact any Greenville BPW member or Deb Niekamp, project chair, at 419-305-2178 or email dsniekamp@gmail.com for a coupon form or more information.

Those interested in learning more about BPW can contact Membership Chair Susan Fowble at fowble51@gmail.com or 937-423-2387. Information can also be found on the group’s Facebook page at Greenville BPW Club.

Shown from left to right are Greenville BPW Guest Night committee members Kim Fisher, Melissa Barhorst and Susan Shields. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_BPW175327.jpg Shown from left to right are Greenville BPW Guest Night committee members Kim Fisher, Melissa Barhorst and Susan Shields. Provided photo