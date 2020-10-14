Greenville police blotter

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE/HARASSMENT

October 11, 4:23 p.m.: Police responded to the 500 block of Euclid Avenue in reference to an ongoing argument between a man and woman. Upon arrival, the couple had separated for the evening and officers left the scene.

WARRANT

October 6, 11:44 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a possible overdose. Upon arrival, officer revived Meka Seiler, who also had active warrants in Darke and Shelby Counties. Seiler was detained and transported to the Darke County Jail.

October 7, 8:07 p.m.: A patrolling officer located Justin Hawkins at Kroger, 200 Lease Avenue. Hawkins was arrested on a warrant through the Greenville PD in reference to a trespassing charge.

October 10, 3:17 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Gray Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the couple and recognized Brandon Shaffer, who had an active warrant in Miami County. Shaffer was detained and transported to Miami County.

THEFT

October 5, 4:33 p.m.: Officers responded to Lowe’s, 1550 Wagner Avenue, in reference to the theft of tools from a car parked near the store. There are no suspects at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

October 11, 9:28 a.m.: Police responded to Avenue C in reference to a theft not in progress. The complainant advised that during the night their Black Lives Matter and Biden/Harris signs were stolen from their yard. There are no suspects at this time.

TRESPASSING

October 12, 5:39 p.m.: A patrolling officer noticed a male subject at Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, who had previously been trespassed from the location. A misdemeanor trespassing citation was issued, and the male was escorted off of the grounds.

DRUGS

October 5: Police were advised by administrative staff at Greenville High School of an underage student using a vape device while at school. Police were able to resolve matters and the juvenile was issued a citation.

October 11, 11:00 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to 200 block of East Fifth Street in reference to a suspicious male. Upon arrival, officers located William Bush, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Police located two syringes and issues Bush a citation for possessing instruments of drug abuse.

October 12, 11:15 p.m.: Police responded to the 200 block of Hall Street in reference to an overdose. The subject was revived with Narcan and officers did not locate any contraband. The subject refused transport the hospital and police left the scene.

OVI

October 9, 11:31 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Fourth Street in reference to a hit and run. It was advised that a red car had hit a house, and then proceeded to leave the area. After searching, officers were able to locate the vehicle and the driver, Jacob Laxton, was cited for OVI, failure to control his vehicle, and fleeing from the scene.

DECEASED

October 7, 12:18 p.m.: Police responded to St. Rt. 49 in reference to a wellness check. Upon arrival, police located a deceased person and the Darke County Coroner was called to the scene.

MISCELLANEOUS

October 10, 6:31 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Morrow Street in reference to a found bicycle. The owner of the bicycle was unknown, so police took the bike into custody until the owner can be located.

October 11, 11:50 a.m.: Officers responded to the 200 block of East Fifth Street in reference to a suicidal male with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers were able to secure the firearm and the male was transported to Wayne HealthCare for evaluation.