GREENVILLE — Miss Bubbles Laundry will once again be collecting men’s, women’s, and children’s coats this year for the Second Annual Miss Bubbles Coat Drive, which started this week, and will continue through the end of February 2021.

Gently used and new coats of many colors, shapes and sizes will be accepted by dropping them off at the laundry, located in the North Towne Plaza, just around the corner and northeast of Subway in the Walmart Plaza in Greenville.

This year especially, due to the increased financial pressures from COVID-19, many community members may not have the extra funds to purchase these much needed items.

“I want to thank the community for their tremendous support for the coat drive last year,” said Allison Medrano, owner of Miss Bubbles Laundry, “And I hope this year’s coat drive will be a great success!”

This year, in addition to coats, Miss Bubbles will also be accepting hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves. All of the items will be professionally laundered, cleaned and sanitized before being offered to the public for wear. Last year, because of the great response to the coat drive, Miss Bubbles Laundry was able to clean more than 3,000 pounds of donated coats, and provide more than 30 brand new coats for the benefit of the community.

“Due to the impact of COVID-19, we are in need of kids coats this year, as times are tough,” said Medrano. “The laundromat is open 24 hours for social-distancing, and we sanitize daily.”

In addition to these safety measures, Miss Bubbles Laundry is fully stocked with washing machines ranging from 20-to-80 pounds, and offers an app for those who wish to avoid using coins during the pandemic.

For the convenience of donors, a drop-off bin is located just inside the doors of Miss Bubbles Laundry. Once the the coats have been sorted, they will be sanitized, cleaned and placed on a give-away rack by the front door.

“If you need a coat, just stop by and take one home.” said Medrano.

To drop off coat donations, or to pick up a new coat, visit Miss Bubbles Laundry, 1323 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, or check out the Miss Bubbles Laundry Facebook page.

Cleaned and sanitized coats ready for the taking at Miss Bubbles Laundry, located at 1323 Wagner Avenue in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Miss-Bubbles-coat-rack.jpg Cleaned and sanitized coats ready for the taking at Miss Bubbles Laundry, located at 1323 Wagner Avenue in Greenville. Carol Marsh | DarkeCountyMedia Deborah Kelly and Allison Medrano, owner of Miss Bubbles Laundry, loading donated coats into the 80-pound machines for cleaning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Miss-Bubbles-cleaning-coats.jpg Deborah Kelly and Allison Medrano, owner of Miss Bubbles Laundry, loading donated coats into the 80-pound machines for cleaning. Carol Marsh | DarkeCountyMedia Deborah Kelly drops off a used coat for the Miss Bubbles Laundry Second Annual Coat Drive. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Miss-Bubbles-Drop-off-bin.jpg Deborah Kelly drops off a used coat for the Miss Bubbles Laundry Second Annual Coat Drive. Carol Marsh | DarkeCountyMedia

2nd Annual Coat Drive begins at Miss Bubbles Laundry

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.