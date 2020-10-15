Darke Elections Board announces error

GREENVILLE — A number of mail-in ballots sent to Darke County voters had a return address error, the Darke County Board of Elections announced Wednesday.

A limited number of Darke County voters received an incorrect return address on the envelope with their ballot. The return envelope for these impacted voters has the address for the Huron County Board of Elections instead of the Darke County Board of Elections. Not more than 200 wrongly labeled return envelopes were sent to Darke County voters.

The board of elections is working with its vendor, Ohio Envelope Manufacturing Company, to determine the root of the error. Arrangements have been made with the Huron County Board of Elections to properly and securely transmit any ballots that may have been sent there back to the Darke County Board of Elections.

“We certainly regret this error, but with the help of Huron County Board of Elections we can make a commitment to every impacted Darke County voter that their ballot will be counted,” said Darke County Board of Elections Director Paul Schlecty.

The Darke County Board of Elections encourages any voter who may have received the incorrect return envelope to drop their absentee ballot off at the Darke County Board of Elections instead of mailing it to Huron County. If a voter would like a corrected return envelope mailed to them, they may call the board office at 937-548-1835.

Darke County voters may also visit VoteOhio.gov/Track to track their ballot and ensure it has been received.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_election-logo-2020-temp-7.jpg

Approximately 200 ballots had incorrect return address