Fall Family Fun Day a success

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks hosted its first Fall Family Fun Day Saturday, Oct. 10.

Perfect weather and the changing leaves at Alice Bish Park made a gorgeous autumn backdrop for the event, which was held outdoors at the Bish Discovery Center.

Activities, spread throughout the grounds, included Pumpkin Bowling, Rocket Launch, Paint a Pot, Leaf Rubbing, Pumpkin Ring Toss, Giant Bubbles, Pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe, and a Leaf Toss. The Bish Discovery Center was also open for the public to explore. Many visitors spent part of the day playing in the augmented reality sandbox, using the pedal power bike, and gaining knowledge from other various sustainable and eco-friendly displays. Badges BBQ food truck was also set up in the parking lot selling delicious BBQ pulled pork, brisket, and other tasty menu items.

Darke County Parks would like to thank all of the wonderful volunteers that helped make this event such a huge success! Don’t miss out next time! Follow Darke County Parks on Facebook or sign up for a newsletter by visiting www.darkecountyparks.org/nature-notes-newsletter

Visitors enjoy the Darke County Parks’ first Fall Family Fun Day Saturday, Oct. 10. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG_2945.jpg Visitors enjoy the Darke County Parks’ first Fall Family Fun Day Saturday, Oct. 10. Provided photo