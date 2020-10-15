Union City Lions Club pancake day is Nov. 7

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club Pancake Day will be held Nov. 7, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and, due to COVID-19, the event will be drive-thru/carryout only. Orders can be picked up in the alley beside the Union City Elks Club.

Meals will consist of 4 pancakes and 3 sausage patties with butter and syrup for $7. The drive-thru line will go through the alley on the north side of the Elks Club building heading west and will exit on to Columbia Street. One pound packages of sausage will also be available for purchase.

The Union City Lions Club is very supportive of community events and activities. All proceeds will go to benefit local projects and statewide Lions charities.

Pictured in a 2019 photo is Lion Larry Applegate who “flipped” pancakes for over 20 years.

Sponsors of this event are: Ingle Flooring, Hub City Propane, Wasson Nursery, Aukerman Auto and Tire Service, My Favorite Flower Shoppe, Reit Price Manufacturing, Union City Country Club, The Christian Book Store, Citizens Bank, Mart’s Appliance Repair and Sales, Mote Farm Service, SAVE a Lot, Kerns Bros., Inc., First Merchant’s Bank, Woodcrest Lanes & BBQ, Luz Tacos, Jim’s Auto Detailing, Bretz Sales & Service, FIRST Financial Bank, Carts and Parts,Tree Hill Farms, Shockney Electric, Bouser’s Barn, Versailles Painting Service, Smith’s Auto Service, Jo’s Corner Florists, The Corner Cupboard.

