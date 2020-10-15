“Murder in the Stacks,” is back for third year

GREENVILLE — Dr. Orchid, Miss Scarlet, and the whole crew are up to no good again at Greenville Public Library!

“Murder in the Stacks,” GPL’s spin on a live-action version of the board game Clue, will go on as planned this year, but with a new twist. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s event will take place online only. Those participating will be allowed to roam the library virtually, searching for clues, and will even get a look at rooms that are normally off-limits to patrons.

A link to the event will be available beginning at noon on Friday, Oct. 30, and will appear on all of the library’s Facebook pages, as well as the Facebook event page and the GPL website. A “Murder in the Stacks” brochure will be available for download at the same locations. Anyone wishing to participate can also pick up a copy of the brochure at the Library during regular business hours beginning on Monday, Oct. 26.

For more details, call the library at 937-548-3915 or visit the event page on Facebook.

Shown are a handful of participants from a "Murder in the Stacks," event of a previous year. Provided photo