Darke Co. Democrats offer educational packets

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Democrat Party Headquarters, located at 517 S. Broadway (formerly home of the Ivy League) in Historic Downtown Greenville, will be offering “education packets” for civic-social studies (teachers and students) on the upcoming 2020 Election.

According to spokesperson Ted Finnarn the packets include a history of all candidates, maps of their districts and ballot information on the importance of “voting” in 2020. Also included, among other items, is a special pamphlet on “how a bill becomes a law.”

The Headquarters is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (with free coffee, cider and doughnuts) and extended “educational” hours will be starting on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., with a special pizza party for students on those evenings. Also, appointments can be made to pick up the educational packets by calling 937-417-4104. If no one answers, please leave a message.

The Darke County Democrats encourage all citizens to become better educated on our democratic political process and to understand our cherished right to vote in America.

Ted Finnarn, local attorney and long-time Democrat, looks over the educational material to be available for teachers and students at the Democratic Party headquarters located at 517 S. Broadway in Greenville. Provided photo