Darke Co. Democrats offer educational packets

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Democrat Party Headquarters, located at 517 S. Broadway (formerly home of the Ivy League) in Historic Downtown Greenville, will be offering “education packets” for civic-social studies (teachers and students) on the upcoming 2020 Election.
According to spokesperson Ted Finnarn the packets include a history of all candidates, maps of their districts and ballot information on the importance of “voting” in 2020. Also included, among other items, is a special pamphlet on “how a bill becomes a law.”
The Headquarters is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (with free coffee, cider and doughnuts) and extended “educational” hours will be starting on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., with a special pizza party for students on those evenings. Also, appointments can be made to pick up the educational packets by calling 937-417-4104. If no one answers, please leave a message.
The Darke County Democrats encourage all citizens to become better educated on our democratic political process and to understand our cherished right to vote in America.