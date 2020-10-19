Family temporarily displaced by fire

GREENVILLE — A family was temporarily displaced Thursday evening following a fire that left their home with what was described as minor to moderate damage.

At approximately 8:49 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with the Greenville City Fire Department, deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and multiple mutual aid departments to the 3400 block of State Route 571 West in reference to a structure fire.

According to Greenville City Fire Lieutenant Dirk Lewis, crews arrived on the scene to find light smoke coming from the structure. It is believed that a fire began at the front of the residence as a result of faulty wiring and spread throughout a wall. The fire was able to be quickly extinguished and isolated near its point of origin. Due to the fire being electrical in nature and the power to the residence being disconnected, it is thought that the family would be displaced until damages could be repaired.

The cause and nature of the fire were ruled as electrical in nature. The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Township Fire Department.

A Greenville family home suffered damage Thursday night due to an electrical fire. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Comer-56054.jpg A Greenville family home suffered damage Thursday night due to an electrical fire. Jim Comer | Darke County Media

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

