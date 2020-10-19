Greenville man airlifted following cycle crash

GETTYSBURG — A Greenville man was airlifted Sunday evening for injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of State Route 121 and Oliver Road.

At approximately 5:49 p.m., emergency personnel from Gettysburg Fire and Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and CareFlight to the area of State Route 121 and Oliver Road in reference to an accident with injury involving a motorcycle.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a black 1994 Suzuki motorcycle, driven by Stephen Eldred, 51, of Greenville, was traveling south on State Route 121 near Oliver Road. Eldred failed to negotiate a curve, traveling off the right side of the roadway and striking the ditch before coming to rest. Eldred was ejected from the motorcycle.

Eldred was treated on the scene by Gettysburg Fire and Rescue prior to being flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for what were described as serious but non life-threatening injuries. Eldred was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

