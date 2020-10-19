Darke County GOP hosts rally

GREENVILLE — Voters from all corners of Darke County joined together on Sunday to voice their support for this year’s ticket of Republican candidates. More than 100 Darke County residents gathered at the fair grounds for a rally and parade hosted by the Darke County Republican Party.

Along with a number of Darke County residents, the event also welcomed Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber, State Representatives Jena Powell and Susan Manchester, and State Senators Steve Huffman and Matt Huffman.

“The enthusiasm in Darke County is overwhelming and tremendous,” said Katy DeLand, Chairman of the Darke County Republican Party. “We have seen a consistent enthusiasm not only for President Trump, but also for all of our Republican candidates.”

DeLand noted that the committee was initially concerned about the turnout, but worries quickly subsided when voters began to turn up in large numbers. Vehicles with Trump flags and signs lined the whole east side of the fair grounds, and people visited with each other around the gazebo while a live band played classic rock tunes. Trump merchandise was also available at the event.

“We’re here to support Donald Trump and his victory in the 2020 election,” noted Darke County resident and event attendee, Jody Stump. “I’m excited to see so many in Greenville and the surrounding areas coming out to support Republican candidates.”

Stump’s sentiment echoed with all in attendance, including the state representatives and senators who were present.

“First of all, God bless Greenville and Darke County,” said Matt Huffman, Ohio State Senator representing the 12th District. “I represent seven counties, and not all counties are doing something as extraordinary as this. There is overwhelming support, and even more than 2016, for Donald Trump. It’s not about polls and percentages, it’s about people going out and voting, and he’s (Trump) going to do better this year than he did in 2016.”

All of the elected officials at the event took time to give brief speeches in which they expressed their support for Republican candidates and Donald Trump.

Following the event, citizens took to the streets of Darke County for a parade route that took them through a majority of Darke County. The parade featured around 100 cars that were outfitted with a variety of Trump flags and signs.

In the end, the event and parade showed what is best about the American political process, the right to free speech, and to gather freely in support of a cause. Eventgoers certainly took advantage of these core principles on Sunday, and made their voices heard in a big way.

A sizable number of Darke County residents gathered at the Darke County fair grounds on Sunday afternoon to show their support for Republican candidates. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG_2086.jpg A sizable number of Darke County residents gathered at the Darke County fair grounds on Sunday afternoon to show their support for Republican candidates. Nathaniel Kubik | Darke County Media Trump-decorated vehicles flooded the streets of Darke County for a parade following the rally. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG_2096.jpg Trump-decorated vehicles flooded the streets of Darke County for a parade following the rally. Nathaniel Kubik | Darke County Media An old fire engine brandishes a Trump flag to show support for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG_2115.jpg An old fire engine brandishes a Trump flag to show support for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Nathaniel Kubik | Darke County Media Shown from left to right: State Senator, Matt Huffman, Parade Organizer, Matt Harrison, Ohio State Auditor, Keith Faber, State Rep. Susan Manchester, State Rep. Jena Powell, and State Senator, Steve Huffman. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG_2149.jpg Shown from left to right: State Senator, Matt Huffman, Parade Organizer, Matt Harrison, Ohio State Auditor, Keith Faber, State Rep. Susan Manchester, State Rep. Jena Powell, and State Senator, Steve Huffman. Nathaniel Kubik | Darke County Media

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, Nathaniel Kubik, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

