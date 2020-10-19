DC Parks ‘Great Pumpkin Hunt’ begins Oct. 24

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park’s Great Pumpkin Hunt will begin this Saturday, Oct. 24. Please note the pumpkin hunt will be a different format this year due to group size limitations. The Great Pumpkin Hunt will take children on a scavenger hunt throughout the district’s preserves in search of a pumpkin container. Inside each pumpkin, there will be a stamp for a passport.

The Great Pumpkin Hunt will take place at over a two week period. A pumpkin will be “hidden” at four different parks including Eidson, Coppess, Worth and Routzong. Participants will have two weeks to visit each of the four parks, find each pumpkin, stamp their passports and return them to the Darke County Parks. Once the mission is complete, fall-themed goodies can be picked up at the Nature Center at Shawnee Prairie Preserve.

Once registered, each participant will receive a PDF of the “Pumpkin Passport.” Park staff will email all participants the week of Oct. 19 with detailed directions. Participants who do not have a printer may pick up the passport at the Nature Center, Bish Discovery Center, or have it mailed.

Questions? Call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.darkecoparks.recdesk.com/Community/Calendar

Darke County Park’s Great Pumpkin Hunt will begin Saturday, Oct. 24. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Darke-Parks-Pumpin-Hunt-crre.jpg Darke County Park’s Great Pumpkin Hunt will begin Saturday, Oct. 24. Provided photo