Warner retiring after 35-year career

GREENVILLE — Lehman Chiropractic, Inc. announces the upcoming retirement of Dr. Alex Warner from practice. After 35 years in the chiropractic profession and boasting more than 200,000 patient visits, Dr. Warner’s final day seeing patients will be Dec. 17, 2020.

Warner wishes to thank all of his patients for the privilege of having been part of their health care team over the years.

“Darke County is fortunate to have quality professionals in all areas and levels of health care,” Warner said. “I have been blessed to have surrounded myself with quality, caring individuals on our staff and to have entrusted the future care of our patients to Dr. Kyle Lehman.”

Warner is extremely proud of the fact that over the years, 10 former patients have become, or are in, the process of becoming doctors of chiropractic. He also wants his patients to know how much they have enriched his life over the past 35 years.

He truly appreciates the relationships he has experienced with them and their families, including their joys and their sadness, and looks forward to seeing them in the future in private life. Warner expressed hi hopes that all of his patients stay healthy, happy and active.

In addition to his chiropractic career, Warner was an excellent athlete at Greenville High School, and is still very involved in sports, broadcasting football, basketball and volleyball games. He is a past Greenville school board president, member and past president of Rotary Club.

