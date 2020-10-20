We Knead U Massage announces raffle winner

GREENVILLE — Rena Slater of We Knead U Massage has provided the community with massages for many years. Desiring to give back to the community, she is providing a year of free massages to the winner of a raffle ticket drawing to benefit the Cancer Association of Darke County.

The lucky winner of the We Knead U raffle is Barbara Rice. This raffle netted $1,421.87 which is being used to help Darke County cancer patients with their difficult fight against a deadly illness.

A big thanks to Rena for donating her time and talent, and a big congratulations to Barbara, who is quite happy about this.

Cancer Association of Darke County is supported by private donations, fundraisers, United Way, Rotary, Darke County Foundation, Darke Rural, Lydia Schaurer Grant, Ketro Grant and Stephens Grant, along with Corporate Sponsors for 2020: The Andersons, Marathon, Borderline, Brookdale Senior Living, Bunco 4 Boobies, Cal Maine Foods, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Dayton Physicians, DCTPA, DL Beck Inc., Edward Jones, Family Health, First Assembly of God, Geis Audio Video, Greenville Federal, Greenville National Bank, Hittle Buick-GMC, Members Choice Credit Union, Motes, Park National Bank, Premier Health, Rudnick and Kosek, Star 88.3, Sisco, SVG Auto, Troutwine Auto, Vannoy Cox Insurance, Weaver Brothers, Williamsons and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

To learn more about the Cancer Association of Darke County, call 937-548-9960 or visit the association’s website at www.cadcinfo.org. To learn more about We Knead U Massage & Reiki Center, call 937-316-6290 or follow the business at wekneadu.com or on Facebook.

Rena Slater (left), owner of We Knead U Massage in Greenville, congratulates raffle winner, Barbara Rice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Raffle-Winner-crre.jpg Rena Slater (left), owner of We Knead U Massage in Greenville, congratulates raffle winner, Barbara Rice. Provided photo

Funds benefit Cancer Association of Darke County