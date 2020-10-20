Bradford-UVCC FFA recognizes members

BRADFORD — Each month, our officer team selects a member who stands out in our FFA chapter. We look for hard workers, and people who strive to serve our chapter, school, and community. We look for leaders who are setting a good example for younger kids and representing our school and FFA chapter as well as possible. Particularly, members who show dedication, and strive to make an impact in the lives of others.

Our September Member of the Month was Tasya Felver, a member whose hard work and passion for the FFA stood out to our officer team and advisor. By attending our meetings and helping out the officer team, Felver is a great role model for younger kids and is representing our chapter well.

Our October Member of the Month was Dalton Skinner, someone who has been working very hard in the classroom. Our sophomore class recently made benches in our wood shop. Dalton not only worked hard to finish his own project, but also helped many others in the classroom finish theirs. He was a great leader and a very good example of what our FFA strives to do — help and serve others.

A new recognition our chapter has started is highlighting a Supervised Agricultural Experience every month. An SAE is an agricultural project that all of our members work on year round.

This month, we chose to recognize Oakley Brubaker, a sophomore in the FFA chapter who is raising turkeys. Brubaker has been interested in keeping and caring for turkeys since he was young. He was finally able to make that dream come true when he bought nine turkeys on April 9 of this year from Rural King. The turkeys live in a coop that he made for them, and he often let’s them out in a fenced-in grass area. He has to water and feed them daily and reports that they are all very friendly. He even has a favorite turkey, one that he calls “Chuck”. He plans to have them butchered at Kings Poultry and is going to donate one to our FFA chapter for our Thanksgiving FFA meeting in November. He highly recommends that other people get turkeys because he says it is a great experience that teaches responsibility and they are very fun to have.

Each and every one of our members strives for greatness day by day. Keep up the great work!

Pictured is Oakley Brubaker with one of his nine turkeys. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Oakley-Brubaker-October-SAE-Spotlight.jpg Pictured is Oakley Brubaker with one of his nine turkeys. Provided photo