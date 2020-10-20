Attention Darke County veterans!

DARKE COUNTY — Attention veterans! Darke County Media will be featuring a special section honoring Darke County veterans in the Nov. 8 edition of the Early Bird.

Whether you are a veteran yourself, or the loved one of a veteran, please submit your photos of a veteran (in .jpg format), including name, rank and service branch, by email to GDAeditorial@aimmediamidwest.com

You may also bring photos with the serviceperson’s information to our office at 100 Washington Ave., Greenville, and drop it through the front door slot. Photos delivered in this manner will be kept for later pickup.

All veteran photos must be submitted no later than 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Darke County Media, home of the Early Bird and the Daily Advocate, salute our veterans and thank them for their service.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_american-flag.jpg Advocate photo

Submit photos for upcoming special edition