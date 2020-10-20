Greenville FFA to hold Nov. 12 BBQ

GREENVILLE — The Greenville FFA alumni and supporters will be holding its fall barbecue on Nov. 12.

It will be held in the GHS agriculture shop from 4 to 7 p.m., with all proceeds going to the FFA Alumni and Supporters Scholarship Fund.

The alumni and supporters award deserving senior members each year with a scholarship to assist in furthering their education.

Dinners available this year are one-half chicken, two 6-ounce pork chops or two 4-rib portions.

All meals come with applesauce, chips, roll and butter.

Meals are a donation of $8 each and all tickets are sold as pre-sale only.

Extra meals will be sold after 6:30 p.m.

Due to COVID restrictions this year, no desserts or drinks will be available and we will only be doing drive-thru pick up.

You may contact any Greenville FFA or FFA Alumni and Supporters member for tickets or information.

Tickets need to be purchased by Oct. 29.

Contact Greenville FFA at 937-548-4188 extension 1150 for tickets.