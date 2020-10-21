Halloween Night celebration in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE — For Justin Ord, Halloween has always been a special holiday.

So, when heard Beggar’s Night had been moved up to Oct. 25 in Greenville, he knew he needed to do something.

“I completely understand why they (moving up Beggar’s Night) did what they did,” Ord said. “But, that always been a special day for me. Whether it was helping someone with it, promoting it or helping my kids get dressed up for it. I just felt like there needed to be something for the kids.”

Originally, he planned on having a Halloween party at Turtle Creek.

Then, he found out about an accident involving Tyler Gear-Ferrands, who was injured when he was hit by a truck while skateboarding on Ohio Street in September.

“His mom is friend of mine,” Ord said. “I knew she wasn’t the type of person who would ask for money.”

So, the party turned into a fundraiser.

“I am just trying to give her a cushion to help with all her bills,” he said. “When I presented the idea to her, she was thrilled.”

Then, Ord learned that their was Halloween event planned downtown called “Trunk or Treat”.

“Originally, I didn’t know anybody else was doing anything,” Ord said.

So, he decided to have his event in conjunction with “Trunk or Treat” Oct. 31 at Yolo Urban Park, located adjacent to the Greenville Daily Advocate/Early Bird building.

“I just felt like if I held the silent auction downtown, I would get a bigger crowd for it,” Ord said. “I was concerned about that.”

The event will begin at 2 p.m., with a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, with all the proceeds going to Tyler Gear-Ferrends family.

Ord set there will be some really interesting items in the silent auction.

“I know a lot of celebrities from working with them (to promote horror films),” Ord said. “I have received some really generous donations. There is a painting that is worth about $500. There is a really cool poster from the Bob & Tom Show. There will be a number of autographs that have been donated. Downtown businesses have provided baskets and Winchester Movie Theater made a donation.”

From 4 to 8 p.m., there will be musicwith DJ 9-11 and at 7 p.m. there will be a kids costume contest, with trophies and cash awards. There will also be Food Trucks there.

From 6 to 8 p.m., will be “Trunk or Treat” and a Trunk Decor contest.

The idea is to decorate your trunk, bike or truck bed and fill the parking spots and pass out candy for the kids who walk the sidewalks of downtown Greenville.

“We don’t think the turnout will be as big as a normal Beggar’s Night, but if it is, that is great,” Ord said.

From 8 to 10 p.m., there will be live music with Slim Boogie and an adult costume contest.

“The early part of the evening is for kids and the later part is for adults,” Ord said. “The kids need this. It is a chance to put on your mask and be someone else.”

Because he couldn’t imagine the kids not having Halloween — and now he has provided the opportunity to do exactly that and raise money for an important cause.

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Rob Kiser, please email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.0055.

