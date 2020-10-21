Greenville FFA to hold fruit sales

GREENVILLE — The Greenville FFA fruit sale — its largest fundraiser — has begun.

Unfortunately, due to the circumstances, the chapter is being asked to not go door-to-door selling items and to only sell to family members or others that sellers may be in contact with daily.

However, a website has been created for others wishing to buy items from the 2020 fall fruit sale.

If you wish to buy items from this fundraiser visit greenvilleohio2020fallsales.square.site where you will find the items available along with the sizes and prices.

This year the fundraiser will consist of varieties of fresh fruit in one-fourth box, one-half box, and a full box.

The choices you have are navel oranges, hamlin oranges, red grapefruit, clementines and D’Ajou pears.

Apple varieties include red delicious, golden delicious, evercrisp and fuji.

Also available to you are multiple mixed fruit boxes including the Ohio mix apples, holiday gift pack, grand slam box, premium variety pack and the mixed citrus box.

Other items available to you this year are a wide variety of nuts including honey krunch, brittle bites, butter toffee, chocolate covered peanuts, honey roasted pecans, mixed nuts, chocolate covered pecans, pecan halves, cashews, caramel corn with nuts and lastly a new addition this year which is harvest blend mixed nuts.

Also available are choices of the peanut gift pack, chocolate nut pack and gourmet honey roasted nuts.

Also being offered is apple cider by the gallon and D.B Yummers BBQ sauce, in sweet/smokey, mild/spicy and island.

Curly’s Meats is always a favorite and it’s available for you to buy from this sale as well, you may purchase original, peppered and teriyaki jerky along with a variety of summer sausage and beef sticks.

Lastly, options of Pearl Valley Cheese including baby swiss, colby, marble, pepperjack, horseradish and bacon are available for you to purchase.

Orders will end on Nov. 19. All orders are prepaid.

If you have any questions feel free to contact any Greenville FFA member, call Greenville High School at 937-548-4188 extension 1150.

Also, check out our Chapter Facebook page, Greenville FFA Chapter.