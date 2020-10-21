Greenville water rates to be examined

GREENVILLE — Greenville residents should find out what the new water rates will be in coming months, it was learned during Greenville City Council’s Tuesday night meeting.

Greenville City Council President John Burkett assigned the Utilities Committee to come up with recommendation of rates by the end of the year.

“We have heard everything from tripling water rates to not doing anything that significantly. Let’s see if you can come back to council by the end of the year,” he said.

“Something of this nature, we like to do it three separate readings to give people time to react to the legislation, so we need to get that done as quick as possible. Can you do that Mr. Godwin (Clarence Godwin, head of Utilities Committee)?” asked Burkett.

“We will see what we can do,” Godwin said.

In new business, a public hearing was set for Dec. 1 for rezoning of property.

The meeting began with approval of minutes, approval of current financial report and approval of agenda.

Law Director Michael Rieman then made zoning recommendations for donation bins and commercial fencing.

During administrative reports, City Safety/Service Director Ryan Delk noted that the DORA (Designated Outdoor Recreation Area) was prohibited in Annie Oakley Park and Yolo Urban Park and recommended that they make an amendment to allow it to include the two parks.

That recommendation was assigned to the Zoning Committee.

The second and third readings were held and voted on for six ordinances and resolutions, all passing by a 5-0 vote.

They included:

1. An ordinance repealing and replacing ordinance 20-95, passed on Sept. 15 regarding additional appropriations for current expenses.

2. An ordinance repealing and replacing ordinance 20-67, passed one June 16, regarding additional appropriations for current expenses.

3. An ordinance supplemental that allows for appropriations in the General Fund, Sewage Disposal Fund and Wastewater Repairs and Improvement Fund as follows:

Equipment Repairs — Police Department in the amount of $1,976.87. These funds are needed for repair of a damaged police cruiser and are being paid for with an insurance reimbursement.

Transfers — Sewage disposal in the amount of $1,481, 351.62. These funds are needed for transfer to Wastewater Repairs and Improvement Fund.

New Equipment — Wastewater Repairs and Improvement Fund in the amount of 1,481, 351.62. These funds are needed for the sanitary sewer lining, grouting, manhole rehabilitation and ultraviolet projects.

4. An ordinance transfer. This ordinance allows for transfers in the Coronavirus Relief Fund as follows:

$295.36 from Supplies-Coronavirus Relief to Salaries-Coronavirus Relief.

$5,677.09 from New Equipment Coronavirus Relief to Salaries-Coronavirus Relief. These funds are needed to cover COVID-19 related salaries.

$989.95 from Salaries-Coronavirus Relief Fund to Equipment Repairs-Coronavirus Relief Fund. This transfer is needed to cover COVID-19 related repairs.

5. An ordinance authorizing the hiring of up to three part-time street maintenance workers for an indefinite period.

6. Ordinance amending Ordinance 17-95 in order to establish a Wastewater Replacement and Improvement Fund to re-establish the Sanitary Sewer Lining Project in the amount of $250,000; Grouting and Manhole Rehabilitation Project in the amount of $500,000; and Ultraviolet Light Project in the amount of 1,000,000 in the Wastewater Replacement and Improvement Fund.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. To view meetings, go to the City of Greenville Facebook Live page.

The City of Greenville's Utility Committee will be reviewing water rates in the coming months. Advocate photo

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Rob Kiser, please email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.0055.

