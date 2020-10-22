Cross-state pursuit leads to 2 arrests

GREENVILLE — A multi-county pursuit in which began in Madison County, Ind., came to an end outside of Greenville Wednesday evening after crossing over the Ohio-Indiana state line into Darke County.

At approximately 7:26 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of US 36 West and the Indiana State Line to assist Indiana law enforcement with a vehicle pursuit.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a white 2017 GMC U-Haul van, driven by Charles Douglas Keller, 53, of Anderson, Ind., was actively being pursued eastbound on US Route 36 by numerous law enforcement agencies out of the state of Indiana. Darke County deputies joined the pursuit that consisted of at least twelve other vehicles near the Ohio-Indiana state line in the area of Palestine, taking the lead in the pursuit. Keller continued to travel east on US Route 36 to the intersection of US Route 127 at speeds of 40 to 50 miles per hour where he turned northbound into the southbound lane of traffic of US Route 127. Keller failed to maintain control at the intersection, striking a red 1992 GMC Jimmy, driven by Daniel Howard, 38, of Brookville, Ohio, that was traveling south on US Route 127. Keller and his passenger, Devan Lynette Phillips, 30, of Anderson, Ind., were taken into custody following the two-vehicle collision without any further incident.

Mr. Howard, as well as his front seat juvenile passenger, were treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue for minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. Both Keller and Phillips were transported to Wayne HealthCare by Greenville Township Rescue for minor injuries where they were later released into the custody of Darke County deputies. Keller was booked into the Darke County Jail on felony charges related to the pursuit while Phillips was also booked into the Darke County Jail for outstanding warrants.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Additional details will be released as they become available.

Two people are in custody in the Darke County Jail following a police pursuit Wednesday night which began in Madison County, Ind., and ended in Darke County. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Comer-999037.jpg Two people are in custody in the Darke County Jail following a police pursuit Wednesday night which began in Madison County, Ind., and ended in Darke County. Jim Comer | Darke County Media Keller https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Keller-MUG.jpg Keller Jim Comer | Darke County Media Phillips https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Phillips-MUG.jpg Phillips Jim Comer | Darke County Media

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com