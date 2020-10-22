Versailles FFA Members Receive Chapter FFA Degree

VERSAILLES— Congratulations to the thirty four FFA members who received their Chapter Degree at our monthly Versailles FFA Chapter meeting on October 19. This is the highest degree that a member can receive at the local level and we appreciate the involvement and hard work of these members to achieve this honor. Versailles FFA .

Chapter Degree recipients included: Levi Barga, Zoe Billenstein, Jared DeMange, Alexander Dircksen, Grace Gasson, Carlie Gehret, Tyler Gehret, Camille George, Travis George, Alexander Gilmore, Lydia Gilmore, Kylee Hainline, Carson Heitkamp, Madilyn Kelch, Riley Kruckeberg, Robert Lewis, Kyle Litten, Trevor Luthman, Jacob Mescher, Emma Middendorf, Grifon Miller, Kaden Miller, Dakota Overholser, Colleen Palaisa, Kricket Petitjean, Kobe Petitjean, Lucy Petitjean, Lucas Sperati, Cora Trissell, Tori Tyo, Gabe White, Kaiden Whittaker, Hayden Yagle.

Many thanks to State FFA President, Bethany Starlin, who virtually visited through Zoom as a special guest. She is a 2020 graduate of Logan High School and member of the Chief Logan FFA Chapter where she served as a chapter’s officer and participated in various Career development events. Her SAE includes raising livestock that she showed in various levels. Bethany is attending The Ohio State University majoring in Ag Communications and Pre-law, and wants to become an agriculture lawyer after graduation. In addition, Versailles FFA gives a special ‘thank you’ to the parents that attended.

Versailles FFA Chapter Degree recipients include: (first row, left to right) Levi Barga, Carlie Gehret, Kylee Hainline, Robert Lewis, Griffon Miller, Kaden Miller, Lucy Petitjean, Gabe White; (second row) Zoe Billenstein, Camile George, Madilyn Kelch, Dakota Overholser, Cora Trissell; (third row): AlexanderDircksen, Travis George, Carson Heitkamp, Riley Kruckeburg, Jacob Meascher, Kricket Petitjean, Kaiden Whittaker; (fourth row): Grace Gasson, Lydia Gilmore, Trevor Luthman, Emma Middendorf, Lucas Sperati, Tori Tyo; (Fifth Row): Tyler Gehret, Alex Gilmore, Kyle Litten, Kobe Petitjean, Hayden Yagle. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG-0825crre.jpeg Versailles FFA Chapter Degree recipients include: (first row, left to right) Levi Barga, Carlie Gehret, Kylee Hainline, Robert Lewis, Griffon Miller, Kaden Miller, Lucy Petitjean, Gabe White; (second row) Zoe Billenstein, Camile George, Madilyn Kelch, Dakota Overholser, Cora Trissell; (third row): AlexanderDircksen, Travis George, Carson Heitkamp, Riley Kruckeburg, Jacob Meascher, Kricket Petitjean, Kaiden Whittaker; (fourth row): Grace Gasson, Lydia Gilmore, Trevor Luthman, Emma Middendorf, Lucas Sperati, Tori Tyo; (Fifth Row): Tyler Gehret, Alex Gilmore, Kyle Litten, Kobe Petitjean, Hayden Yagle. Provided photo State FFA President Bethany Starlin is shown zooming with Versailles FFA as part of the Chapter FFA Degree Ceremony. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_IMG-4983.jpg State FFA President Bethany Starlin is shown zooming with Versailles FFA as part of the Chapter FFA Degree Ceremony. Provided photo