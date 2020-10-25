Driver strikes parked vehicle, 2 injured

GREENVILLE — Two bystanders were injured Saturday after a teen driver lost control of her vehicle and struck an unoccupied parked car.

At approximately 5:07 p.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue responded along with officers from the Greenville Police Department to the 400 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a possible injury crash.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a silver Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on the 400 block of East Fourth Street when the teen driver, operating under a learner’s permit, lost control of the vehicle, crossed left of center and struck an unoccupied silver Toyota Prius parked alongside the curb. The Toyota was pushed up over the curbside into the front yard of a private residence striking two bystanders.

The female teenage driver of the Hyundai, as well as her front seat adult male passenger, were treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. An adult female bystander, as well as a female juvenile, were both treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Two bystanders received minor injuries after a teen driver lost control of her vehicle Saturday in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Comer-599483.jpg Two bystanders received minor injuries after a teen driver lost control of her vehicle Saturday in Greenville. Jim Comer | Darke County Media

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com