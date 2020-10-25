OVI crash leads to power outage

ARCANUM — A Troy, Ohio, man was taken into custody for the suspicion of OVI Friday evening following a single-vehicle crash that left area residents without power.

At approximately 5:54 p.m., emergency personnel from Arcanum Fire and Rescue responded along with Darke County Sheriff’s deputies to the 2500 block of Gordon Landis Road on a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Chevy Traverse, driven by Justin Augustine, 40, of Troy, was traveling south on Gordon Landis Road. Augustine lost control of his vehicle and drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a tree, continuing south through a private lawn, before striking a utility pole and coming to rest at the edge of a field. The crash resulted in the utility pole breaking off, leaving downed power lines across the vehicle and into the roadway. Approximately 25 area residents were left without power for multiple hours due to the crash.

Augustine was treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue for minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. Augustine was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and cited for failure to control.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A Troy man was arrested on suspicion of OVI, following a Friday evening crash which left some Arcanum residents without power. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Comer113005.jpg A Troy man was arrested on suspicion of OVI, following a Friday evening crash which left some Arcanum residents without power.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com