Driver injured in near head-on collision

GREENVILLE — A driver was injured Friday following a near-head collision after crossing left of center.

At approximately 11:34 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with Darke County Sheriff’s Office deputies to the 6400 block of US Route 36 in reference to a possible crash with injuries.

According to deputies, investigation into the incident revealed a gray 2005 Ford Taurus, driven by Sharon Schad, 72, of Greenville, was traveling east on US 36. Schad, for unknown reasons, traveled left of center and struck a westbound red 2006 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Donald Burch, 83, of Bradford, nearly head-on.

Schad was extricated by mechanical means by Greenville Township Fire and Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as non life-threatening injuries. Burch was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue for minor injuries, later refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

