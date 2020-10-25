Driver injured in near head-on collision

GREENVILLE — A driver was injured Friday following a near-head collision after crossing left of center.
At approximately 11:34 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with Darke County Sheriff’s Office deputies to the 6400 block of US Route 36 in reference to a possible crash with injuries.
According to deputies, investigation into the incident revealed a gray 2005 Ford Taurus, driven by Sharon Schad, 72, of Greenville, was traveling east on US 36. Schad, for unknown reasons, traveled left of center and struck a westbound red 2006 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Donald Burch, 83, of Bradford, nearly head-on.
Schad was extricated by mechanical means by Greenville Township Fire and Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as non life-threatening injuries. Burch was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue for minor injuries, later refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.
This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com