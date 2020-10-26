Greenville BOE honors students, updates policies

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board regular meeting was held Thursday at St. Clair Memorial Hall.

GCS Superintendent Doug Fries, in his report, featured a number of highlights and commendations.

Highlights included senior Mikayla Dobson as a commended student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of the more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the PSAT.

Also, Greenville sophomore Kenna Jenkinson was highlighted for qualifying to play in the girls Division I state golf tournament at the Ohio State University Gray Course.

Greenville senior Emily Marchal was commended for qualifying for the D-II girls district tennis tournament and Girls Golf Coach Tracy Haines and players Leah Fry, Julia Herron, Kenna Jenkinson, Trinity Reis and Lexi Slade were commended for qualifying for the district golf tournament.

“We have some students with some really nice accomplishments this fall,” Fries said.

Items from the treasurer’s report were approved by a 5-0 vote of the board.

1. The treasurer’s report for the month of September.

2. Schedule of bills for the month of September.

3. A number of bills were recognized for payment.

4. A number of appropriations to be field with Darke County Auditor.

5. Authorization of transfers and advances necessary to create a positive balance in a particular fund.

The following updated policies were approved by a 5-0 vote:

Student Absences and Excuses

Permanent Exclusion

Hazing and Bullying

Student Suspension

Emergency Removal of Student

Student Expulsion

Public Complaints About District Personnel

Business requests to accept a number of donations were approved by a 5-0 vote.

Also approved by a 5-0 vote were:

All wages that are less than the Ohio state minimum of $8.80 per hour to reflect the mandated increase.

Removing from inventory a Betco Stealth Floor Scrubber.

Amended resolution 020-161 to replace Business Advisory Council member Mike Meyer with Mark Abell.

Approved the memorandum of understanding as related to remote learning for the second quarter of the school year.

Under contracts, approved by a 5-0 vote were the following:

1. An affiliation with Franklin University for Greenville City Schools.

2. Recommend approval of an additional contract with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for vision impaired services and/or orientation and mobility for a student who recently enrolled at Greenville.

3. Membership for Greenville Career Technical Education Center with the Ohio Association of Comprehensive and Compact Career Technical Education.

4. Agreement between Sinclair Community College and Greenville City Schools.

5. A one-year contract with D & L Services.

6. An agreement with Darke County YMCA and Greenville City Schools to use facility for practices and meets for the 2020-21 swimming season.

Also approved by 5-0 vote were the following field trips.

1. NJROTC Academic/Athletic/Drill Competition on Oct. 24 at Bloomfield, Ind., for up to nine NJROTC students under the supervision of Commander Knowles.

2. Overnight trip for Kenna Jenkinson to participate in the girls state golf tournament under the supervision of Coach Haines.

Also, the board accepted the resignation of Shane McKinniss and approved supplemental contracts for Hope Byrum, Kyle Cromwell, Adam Eberwein, Andrew Gevedon, Rich Hadden, Kyle Harter, Victoria Landis, William Nibert, Carol Paul, Zach Randall, and Bart Schmitz.

Approved by the board for employment were the following:

Classified Staff — Cody Brown, Susan Garrett, Stephanie Green, Cheyenne Harmon, Daynah Smith, and Alyssa York.

Certified Staff — Ryan (John) Gathard, Rodney Landes, Patrick Masters, and John Sgro.

Approved several amendments and evening school and home school teaching positions.

Approved increasing the pay of Alexis Fliehman, Randy Tester and Cheryl Puterbaugh to 1.4 times the regular substitute pay for completing 15 straight days of substitute teaching in the same position.

Approved profession meeting attendance for Tammie Riffle.

After hearing reports from Mark Libert on Greenville Schools Foundation and James Sommer on Legislative, the board went into executive session after concluding business for the night.

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

