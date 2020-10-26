DCED hosts Manufacturing Day events for students

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Economic Development office (DCED) held its annual Manufacturing Day events from Oct. 14 to Oct. 23. The event welcomed a number of students from Darke County schools and provided them with information regarding potential career paths in manufacturing. Due to COVID-19, the event was held virtually, but, nevertheless, it was successful.

Students from the sophomore classes of all eight high-schools in Darke County participated in number of different activities throughout the course of the event. The program is designed, primarily, to show students the nuances of manufacturing careers, and develop their interest in specializing in a certain type of work. It helps to expose students to complexities of manufacturing, and show them the rewards of pursuing a hands-on career.

Typically, schools will match up with a Darke County manufacturer and students will tour the facility and learn the ins and outs of the career. This year, however, the tours were given virtually, but it was reported that students were still able to see and understand the day-to-day of each company. Students toured and spoke with representatives from these Darke County businesses: Fort Recovery Industries, Greenville Technology, Inc. (GTI), Klockner Pentaplast, Midmark, Norcold Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation.

“Nothing will ever replace being able to be in front of an operation occurring,” noted Tamala Marley, Workforce Specialist at DCED. “But our companies have done an amazing job of providing video of the work site, and descriptions of some of the different career paths and opportunities, and we’ve had great videos and testimonials from different workers sharing their stories from their careers in manufacturing.”

Marley noted that this year’s event was primarily focused on career opportunities. Of course, the event shares what companies do, but this year focused heavily on the different career opportunities at a manufacturing based company, whether it be directly related to manufacturing, or to IT departments, finance, etc.

“Our participating manufacturers were very excited to share the career opportunities available with their companies and connect with members of their future workforce,” Marley concluded. “We truly appreciate all our manufacturers and schools willingness to try something new and move forward with this event to help with career planning for our local students.”

All in all, Manufacturing Day events looked different this year, but students were still able to participate in a successful online showing in which they gain invaluable first-hand experience. The DCED office offers their most sincere thanks to the manufacturers and schools involved in the program.

For more information about Manufacturing Day, contact the DCED office at 937-548-3250, or visit www.creatorswanted.org

Franklin Monroe students with a display of Whirlpool products. Tamala Marley, Workforce Specialist at DCED, introduces Darke County sophomores to their host company via Zoom. Versailles students during their visit with Greenville Technology, Inc. (GTI).

To contact the writer, Nathaniel Kubik, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

