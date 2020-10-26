Mercer donates to State of the Heart

CELINA — This month’s recipient of the Mercer Savings Bank Giving Mission donation is State of the Heart Care, a non-profit, multi-service hospice and bereavement agency with locations serving 15 counties in Indiana and Ohio, including Greenville.

State of the Heart Care is the first hospice organization in the United States benefiting an entirely rural population, and the agency continues to pioneer that tradition by providing ongoing, comprehensive services to enhance the dignity and quality of life to those it serves.

Throughout its nearly 40-year history, the agency’s mission has remained the same. Erica Wood, Business Development Specialist at State of the Heart Care, says, “We are a nonprofit hospice, and our mission is to serve our communities by providing compassionate hospice and palliative care to patients and families experiencing life-limiting illness. We serve any patient, regardless of their ability to pay.”

Today, the agency’s services span everything from hospice care and grief services to music therapy and support programs for those struggling with a terminal or life-limiting illness. As a non-profit agency, State of the Heart Care relies on private and community support to make these programs and services possible.

The team at Mercer Savings Bank requested that the Giving Mission donation benefit the organization’s front-line workers, the superheroes — State of the Heart Care’s clinical staff. This donation may be used to purchase vital equipment and supplies or educational opportunities. Donations which are not made for a specific purpose may go toward providing additional programs for patients and their families.

To find out more about Mercer Savings Bank and what they have to offer, stop by one of their locations in Celina, Fort Recovery, or Greenville, call 877-672-4543, or visit mercersavings.com

Shown are Tim Bigham, Mercer Savings Bank’s Vice President of Operations, presenting a check to State of the Heart’s Joyce Steinke, QAPI Coordinator, and Kristi Strawser, Executive Director. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Image_State-of-Heart-Donation_2020.jpg Shown are Tim Bigham, Mercer Savings Bank’s Vice President of Operations, presenting a check to State of the Heart’s Joyce Steinke, QAPI Coordinator, and Kristi Strawser, Executive Director. Provided photo