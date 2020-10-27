Osswald, Loxley earn national FFA honors

ARCANUM — Two former Arcanum students have earned National FFA honors.

Jacob Osswald and Brenna Loxley, both of Arcanum MVCTC FFA, have been awarded the American FFA Degree, the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. Both Jacob and Brenna are the first students to earn the American Degree from Arcanum since the program restarted in 2016.

The American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her Chapter and State FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experiences and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

The American Degree is the last and highest award Jacob and Brenna will receive through FFA. Jacob and Brenna have both received our State FFA Degrees. Similar to a State Degree there are requirements that have been met such as community service, FFA participation, and hours/time in SAE or multiple SAEs. Jacob and Brenna were both pretty active in FFA and attended state and national conventions multiple times. We asked Jacob and Brenna a lot of questions about FFA to get the insight of their current and future plans.

What was your favorite SAE? Osswald stated “My SAE was working as a farmhand for Sullenbarger, Farms Keller’s feed drive thru, and I also raised market hogs for the fair.” Miss Loxley said, “In high school my SAE was my show pigs, and throughout college my SAE’s were my internships.”

How did FFA impact your life? Osswald said “FFA made an impact on my life because I got to participate in events such as soil judging and livestock judging where I met new people. It also helped me make new connections with businesses at National and State FFA conventions.” Loxley said “FFA is one of the biggest reasons I decided to pursue my degree in Agriculture Education.”

What are you doing now within your schooling and work life? Osswald stated “I am currently a senior at Ohio State University majoring in Agricultural System Management I am working at Real McCoy Genetics. During the weekends I am generally helping on the family farm, helping local farmers and raising show pigs.” Loxley goes on to state that I am finishing up my bachelors degree in Ag Education this year. I will be student teaching in the spring. I am Currently working on applying to grad school to pursue my Master in Agriculture Education.”

Even though the National FFA Convention was moved to a virtual format this year they were both recognized on the national “stage” during the convention. The current officers and members of the Arcanum FFA send our congratulations to Brenna and Jacob for this great accomplishment and for being in inspiration to us all.

