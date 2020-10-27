Court hears breaking and entering, burglary charges

GREENVILLE — Five people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court between Monday and Tuesday to enter into a plea agreement, face sentencing or be arraigned on indictments. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Casey Bowman, 31, of New Weston, entered into a plea agreement and was sentenced on one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of an attempt to receive stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. The second charge was amended from receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, to an attempt, which is a fifth-degree felony. Bowman pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to community control sanctions for a period of up to 60 months, and ordered to complete the Monday Program, a residential treatment program that takes 4 to 6 months to complete.

Dustin Yount, 36, of New Madison, was arraigned on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and causing harm to a companion animal, a first-degree misdemeanor. If convicted, Yount faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 years and a fine of up to $21,000. Public defender Alex Pendl was appointed to represent Yount, and his bond, previously set at $26,100, remains the same. His next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Leann Furness, 27, of Camden, was arraigned on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, one count of grand theft, a third-degree felony, and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, Furness faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and fines of up to $32,500. Furness was appointed public defender Matthew Pierron and her bond was set at $22,500, cash, surety, or property. Her next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23.

Lloyd Price, 43, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of theft/grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, Price faces a maximum prison sentence of three years, and a fine of up to $10,000. His bond was continued at $75,000 and he was appointed public defender Matthew Pierron. His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Kyllian McNutt, 28, of Greenville, entered into a plea agreement on one count of failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge was amended to an attempt, making it a fourth-degree felony. McNutt pleaded guilty to the amended charge and his sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Jordan Bradburn, 24, of New Madison, pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. The original charge, a greater offense of endangering children, was amended from a third-degree felony to a first-degree misdemeanor. Bradburn is scheduled to face sentencing on Dec. 14.

Yount https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Dustin-Yount-MUG.jpg Yount Price https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Lloyd-Price-MUG.jpg Price Bowman https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Casey-Bowman-MUG.jpg Bowman

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-0066.

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-0066.