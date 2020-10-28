FISH’s ‘Feed Darke County’ food drive begins

GREENVILLE — FISH Choice Pantry of Greenville would like to announce that its annual ‘Feed Darke County’ food drive is underway!

As with many community events during the current pandemic, the 2020 food drive is being done a little differently, but the FISH is hopeful that the Darke County community will continue to support its efforts as in the past.

FISH offers a wide variety of foods to Darke County residents, and a ‘variety’ is what FISH hopes to receive from this year’s food drive. Donations to Fish Choice Pantry can be made by placing non-perishables in the receptacle provided outside the fence on Thirteenth Street, or dropping off at the rear door (off Thirteenth Street) during the pantry’s open hours. Large or perishable donations are always welcome. If anyone wishes to organize a food drive to benefit FISH, and need help setting it up, please contact the FISH office at 937-316-8420 or email FISH director, Kristy Cutarelli at kristy@fishofdarke.org. FISH Choice Pantry wishes to thank everyone in advance for their kind consideration and support of this project.

FISH is an ecumenical, 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving in Darke County for the past 53 years, located at 400 Markwith Avenue (corner of Markwith and Thirteenth Streets), in Greenville. FISH is a ‘choice’ pantry where clients choose the foods they need for their families, and is open to the public Mon. (1 to 2 p.m.), Weds. (10 to 11 a.m.) and Fri. (4 to 5 p.m.) each week. We also offer home deliveries Mon. through Fri. to shut-ins by calling 937-548-2000. Proof of residency is the only requirement to receive food from FISH Choice Pantry, and clients are eligible to receive food every 28 days.

FISH Choice Pantry of Greenville’s annual ‘Feed Darke County’ food drive is underway. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_FISH-of-Darke-pantry-crre.jpg FISH Choice Pantry of Greenville’s annual ‘Feed Darke County’ food drive is underway. Provided photo