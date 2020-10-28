Sperati, Trissell named Versailles FFA ‘Members of the Month’

VERSAILLES — On October 19, 2020, the Versailles FFA held its October meeting and chapter FFA degree ceremony. Second-year members were recognized for all their accomplishments. After the meeting Versailles FFA members and guests enjoyed various pumpkin desserts after the meeting. At the meeting, Versailles FFA announced the October FFA Members of the Month in which Lucas Sperati and Jaylynne Trissell were recognized.

The first October FFA Member of the Month is sophomore Lucas Sperati. He is the son of Bridgette Katz of Versailles, and he is a second year member of the chapter. Lucas has participated in monthly meetings, Beef and Pork tent, OYLE barn cleanouts, Omelet Breakfast, Soup and Sandwich Social, Can Food Drive, Toys for tots, fruit sales and college fair. His SAE is working at Worch Library. Lucas received a T-shirt and certificate for being named member of the month. Congratulations Lucas!

The second October FFA Member of the Month is Junior Jaylynne Trissell. She is the daughter of Ryan Trissell and Erica Trepanier. She is a fourth year member and has participated in monthly meetings, Farm Day, Omelet Breakfast, fruit sales, color run, blanket the world, the Soup and sandwich social, and is assisting with planning for the veterans day program and meal. Jaylynne has served as a committee co-chair the past five years. She has competed in the CDE Job Interview where she placed second at state in 2019. Jaylnne raises free trees and has a small orchard as part of her SAE and also exhibits these projects at the Darke County Fair. Jalynne received a T-shirt and certificate for being named member of the month. Congratulations Jalynne!

Provided photo