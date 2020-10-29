Endless Pints donates to Big Brothers, Big Sisters

VERSAILLES — Endless Pints Brewing located at 39 E. Main Street in Versailles, recently donated $6,300 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County.

This donation was a result of a charity golf outing that took place at Stillwater golf course in September.

“Getting a donation like this is amazing. The support we receive from businesses like Endless Pints Brewing really means a lot to our nonprofit agency. The kids need our programs now more than ever during all this uncertainty and this donation will help us to continue to provide our mentoring programs during these time.” said Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director, Jennifer Bruns.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The relationship is meant to guide each child towards becoming a confident, competent, and caring individual. If anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer, you may call the office at 937-547-9622 or 937-492-7611.

Other ways to get involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters agency is by participating in our upcoming events scheduled for: Dec. 3: Match Day Giving, Mar. 5 and 6: Bowl for Kids Sake, and June 17: Duck N Run 5K and Duck Derby.

To find out more about these events go to our website at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. To learn more about Endless Pints Brewing, go to www.endlesspintsbrewing.com

Justin Bergman, Owner of Endless Pints, Jennifer Bruns Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director, and Tyler Buehler Owner of Endless Pints, with the donation to the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_endless-pints.jpg Justin Bergman, Owner of Endless Pints, Jennifer Bruns Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director, and Tyler Buehler Owner of Endless Pints, with the donation to the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. Provided photo